Marineland in Canada charged for using whales in shows

TORONTO (AP) — Marineland has been charged for allegedly using dolphins and whales for entertainment purposes, an accusation the tourist attraction in southern Ontario denies. Niagara regional police say they began an investigation in October over the park’s use of cetaceans in shows. That goes against laws passed in 2019 that made it an offence for dolphins and whales to perform _ part of the Canadian government’s anti-captivity legislation. Marineland says the dolphins and whales are part of an educational presentation designed by experts.