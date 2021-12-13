Marathon talks to form next Dutch coalition near finish line

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Officials say the four parties negotiating to form the next Dutch coalition government have agreed on a policy blueprint. The officials announced the breakthrough in a tweet Monday that marked a major step toward the end of marathon talks that have turned into the longest coalition-building effort in Dutch history. Details were not revealed of the deal that was reached 271 days after the country’s March 17 election. The four parties’ parliamentary blocs will review it before it is sent to Parliament for debate. Only after the debate can the process of selecting ministers for a new Dutch Cabinet begin.