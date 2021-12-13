Manchin hits Dems’ $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is signaling anew that he’s still not ready to back his party’s $2 trillion social and environment legislation as party leaders scramble for a pathway to advance the long-stalled package — preferably by Christmas. The West Virginia Democrat spoke to President Joe Biden by phone Monday but declined to describe the conversation. Democrats must have Manchin’s backing because the Senate is evenly divided and Republicans oppose the legislation unanimously. Manchin has been pushing for months for Democrats to curb the bill’s size and drop some initiatives, including one requiring paid family and medical leave.