By
Published 12:03 PM

Longtime florist, Amazon worker, judge among tornado victims

By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press

A clearer picture of some of the dozens of victims of tornadoes that ripped through five states in the Midwest and South is emerging. Among those who perished were a longtime florist from Tennessee who recently started a “new adventure” in airport security. Other victims included an Illinois Amazon warehouse worker who was an outdoorsman as well as a Kentucky judge known for his common sense. Details about the victims began to trickle out Monday as authorities worked to restore power and residents waded through debris. 

