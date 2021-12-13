Long queues form as UK starts booster blitz against omicron

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Long lines have formed at vaccination centers in Britain as people heeded the government’s call for all adults to get booster shots to help withstand a coronavirus “tidal wave” driven by the omicron variant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone 18 and up would be offered a third vaccine dose by Dec. 31 to build up a “wall of vaccine protection.” Health authorities say omicron is likely to replace delta as the dominant strain in the U.K. within days. The U.K. Health Security Agency says existing vaccines appear less effective in preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to omicron, but a third dose appears to give 70% to 75% protection.