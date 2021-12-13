Judge refuses to toss key charge in Capitol riot case

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

A federal judge has refused to throw out a key charge against two men accused of storming the U.S. Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled on Friday that an obstruction charge applies to the Justice Department’s case against Ronald Sandlin and Nathaniel DeGrave. Many other riot defendants are charged with the same felony offense. Defense lawyers have asked other judges presiding over Capitol riot cases to dismiss the same charge on related grounds. An indictment charges Sandlin and DeGrave with obstruction of an official proceeding on Jan. 6. Their lawyers argued that Congress’ certification of the electoral results did not constitute an “official proceeding.”