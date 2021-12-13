Czech president to swear in new government on Friday

PRAGUE (AP) — The president of the Czech Republic is set to swear in the country’s new government on Friday. The prime minister-designate Petr Fiala on Monday announced President Milos Zeman’s decision after visiting the head of state at the presidential chateaux in Lany, west of Prague. Two coalitions that collected a majority of votes in the Oct 8-9 vote have signed a power-sharing deal to rule together led by Fiala, who was sworn in on Nov 28. The new partnership holds 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of Parliament, relegating populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition.