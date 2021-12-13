Albania: Convicted former prosecutor arrested in Italy

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s former chief prosecutor has been arrested in Italy following his conviction for hiding money from illegally owned properties. Ex-prosecutor general Adriatik Llalla left Albania after a court sentenced him to two years in prison last month for hiding property and giving false information on the asset declarations Albanian officials must submit every year. A statement from Albanian police on Monday said Lllalla’s whereabouts was established and his arrest made possible due to communication between the Interpol offices of Albania and Italy. Albania plans to seek his extradition. The statement did not say where in Italy the arrest took place.