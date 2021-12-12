Thousands protest in Prague against COVID vaccine mandate

PRAGUE (AP) — Several thousand people have marched through the Czech capital to protest a vaccination mandate for certain groups including people age 60 and over. The participants didn’t wear face coverings or follow social distancing rules despite a request by police to do so on Sunday. One person was detained. The protesters chanted “Freedom!” and alleged their constitutional rights are being violated. They said they weren’t against voluntary vaccination but opposed a vaccine mandate. The outgoing government released an order this week that made vaccination mandatory for the 60 and over age group as well as medical personnel, police officers, firefighters and medical students. The order is due to take effect in March. But it might end up being overturned by the new government.