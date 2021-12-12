Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

A sheriff says one person has died and 13 others were injured in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight near Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration near North Market Loop in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston. One of the wounded was taken to a hospital by helicopter, Gonzalez said. He says one of the injured was believed to be a young child.