France: 400 investigations into fake COVID-19 health passes

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says the country has opened 400 investigations into networks providing fake COVID-19 health passes. Virus-related hospitalizations are rising sharply across the country. The case of a woman with the virus who died in a Paris regional hospital after showing a false vaccine certificate has drawn attention in French media in recent days. The hospital’s intensive care chief said they would have given the woman immediate antibody treatment had they known that she wasn’t vaccinated. The interior minister said authorities have identified several thousand fake COVID-19 health passes in use around France.