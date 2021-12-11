Serbia roads blocked for 3rd weekend of lithium mine protest

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Environmental protesters have blocked roads in Serbia for a third consecutive weekend to oppose plans for lithium mining. The protests took place on Saturday despite a bid by the country’s populist government to defuse the demonstrations by agreeing to the key demands of organizers. Several thousand people braved rain and cold weather to halt traffic in the capital, Belgrade, and in other cities and towns. The protesters want Serbia’s government to fully remove any possibility of companies initiating mining projects. However, the crowds were smaller compared to the two previous weekends, reflecting a rift among protest leaders. Environmentalists argue that extracting lithium, a key component in electric car batteries, severely damages mined areas.