Utah’s Arches to require timed tickets as visitation swells

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah national park famed for its otherworldly sandstone arches will require visitors to get timed entry tickets during its high season next year, the second Utah park to implement a such a system as visitation swells. Park officials say the new timed-entry system isn’t aimed at decreasing the number of people overall, but rather spreading them out over the course of the day. Arches National Park made the announcement Friday, a week after Zion National Park said it would require reservations to hike the famed cliffside Angels Landing trail. Arches visitation is on track to break another record this year with nearly 1.7 million visitors so far.