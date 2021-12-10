Trump slams Israel’s Netanyahu for congratulating Biden

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has lashed out with profanity at Benjamin Netanyahu for congratulating President Joe Biden on his victory in last year’s election. Trump accused the former Israeli leader of disloyalty, saying he had helped Netanyahu in his own elections by reversing decades of U.S. policy and supporting Israel’s claims to territory seized in war. Trump is still falsely claiming the U.S. election was stolen from him. His remarks, published Friday, come from an interview earlier this year with an Israeli journalist. As president, Trump had given unprecedented support to Netanyahu, including by accepting Israeli settlements and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.