Sheriff: Man who dumped FedEx packages in Alabama remorseful

ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — A sheriff says the man who dumped hundreds of FedEx packages in a roadside ditch in Alabama told investigators he was dealing with a death in the family and did not want to deliver the items. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon identified the suspect on Friday as 22-year-old Deandre Rayshaun Charleston of Adamsville, Alabama. Sheriff’s officials expected to take him into custody at the end of the day on suspicion of cargo theft. It was not clear whether he had an attorney. The packages were discovered in November in a ravine on private property near the small town of Hayden about 30 miles north of Birmingham.