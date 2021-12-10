Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian authorities say a man was shot and killed by Israeli fire during clashes in the occupied West Bank. They say the 31-year-old Palestinian suffered a gunshot wound to the head during clashes with Israeli forces in the northern West Bank town of Beita on Friday. The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service says the Israeli army fired live bullets, as well as rubber-coated bullets and tear gas at dozens of protesters during he clashes. The army says no live rounds were used and that the troops opened fire with rubber bullets in response to Palestinians hurling rocks and burning tires.