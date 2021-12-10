New inflation report feeds questions about Dems’ $2T bill

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report showing inflation rising at its fastest rate in nearly four decades is raising fresh questions about the fate of President Joe Biden’s social and environment legislation. Both sides hope the report will influence whether pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin will back the proposal. The West Virginia moderate Democrat has spent months forcing Democrats to trim the 10-year, $2 trillion package’s size. And he’s cited rising inflation as a reason to slow work on the bill. The government said Friday that consumer prices grew last month at an annual rate of 6.8%, the highest in 39 years. Both parties hope the new numbers will influence how Manchin votes.