Jurors hear woman beg for life during 911 call; convict man

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say jurors heard a 911 recording of a man’s threats and a woman’s pleas for her life, then convicted the man of attempted manslaughter and endangering her two children during a domestic abuse incident. District Attorney Warren Montgomery says the call had gone through when 39-year-old Wade Ostarly grabbed and pocketed the woman’s phone. A news release Friday says jurors also convicted Ostarly, of Covington, on one count each of illegal use of a weapon during a crime of violence and of possessing a firearm after being convicted of domestic abuse battery.