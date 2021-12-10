Explosions in Palestinian camp in Lebanon cause casualties

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says that weapons stored for the Palestinian Hamas group exploded in a refugee camp in southern Lebanon, killing and wounding a number of people. A Lebanese security official says authorities haven’t yet determined the number of casualties, but that as many as 12 may have died in the Burj Shamali camp in the port city of Tyre. The reports said some arms belonging to Hamas had exploded inside an Islamic Center. Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinians refugees and their descendants. Many live in the 12 refugee camps in the country.