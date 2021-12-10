Evidence of Dorothy Day’s radical sainthood heads to Rome

By RENÉE RODEN

Religion News Service

In a Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York Wednesday, Cardinal Timothy Dolan gave a formal sendoff to the 17 boxes filled with evidence attesting to Catholic radical Dorothy Day’s cause for sainthood. The more than 50,000 pages of newspaper articles, diary entries and other documents — even her FBI file — will be sent to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints in Rome. Day, who co-founded the Catholic Worker movement, died in the East Village in 1980, and her cause for canonization was opened under Pope John Paul II 20 years later. Day’s supporters believe the current pontificate is well disposed toward her sainthood cause.