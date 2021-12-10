Delaware highway exit sign misspells the state’s name

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A highway sign that recently went up in Delaware was noticeably missing a letter in the state’s name. The News Journal reports the new Wilmington exit sign on Interstate 95 should have said “Delaware Ave” but was misspelled as “Delware.” Delaware’s transportation department and its contractor, Kiewit Infrastructure Company, say the sign was always meant to be temporary and has been replaced. Exit 7 was previously closed for construction. A subcontractor hurriedly made a placeholder sign after learning the permanent one might not arrive in time for when the northbound exit was scheduled to reopen. Donnie Arant, a Kiewit area manager, says the permanent marker was delivered earlier this week.