UK Prime Minister Johnson’s wife gives birth to baby girl

LONDON (AP) — The office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his wife Carrie has given birth to a baby girl. It says the healthy baby, the couple’s second child together, was born in a London hospital early Thursday. The baby is a sister for Wilfred, who was born in April 2020. Boris Johnson, now 57, and Carrie, who is 33, married in May 2021, in what is her first marriage and his third. Johnson has at least five other children from previous relationships. The new baby is the fourth born to a sitting British prime minister this century. The wives of leaders Tony Blair and David Cameron also had babies while their husbands were in office.