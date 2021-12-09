Talks on Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna amid tensions

By KIYOKO METZLER

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal have resumed in Vienna after a few days’ pause. A meeting of all the deal’s remaining signatories — Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — was being chaired on Thursday by European Union diplomat Enrique Mora. The United States has been participating indirectly in the talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal. European diplomats urged Tehran to come back with “realistic proposals” after the Iranian delegation made numerous demands last week that other parties to the accord deemed unacceptable.