Sundance Film Fest unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

The Sundance Film Festival is returning to the Utah mountains in January armed with documentaries about Bill Cosby, Princess Diana, Kanye West and Lucille Ball as well as the directorial debuts of Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro and Jesse Eisenberg. Festival organizers unveiled the lineup for the 2022 edition on Thursday, which includes 82 feature-length films culled from over 3,700 submissions. The festival will run from Jan. 20 through Jan. 30, with in-person and virtual options. Ticket packages go on sale starting Dec. 17 and individual tickets will be available on Jan. 6. All in-person attendees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.