Sheriff: N Carolina student was carrying AK-47 on school bus

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a high school student has been taken into custody after he was found carrying a rifle with a loaded magazine on a school bus. According to The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the juvenile student was carrying a pistol-grip AK-47 with a loaded 30-round magazine Wednesday morning. Wooten says the bus driver called an assistant principal after smelling marijuana on the student. Wooten says a school resource officer searched the student and found the rifle and marijuana before taking the student into custody.