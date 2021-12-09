Romania enforces new travel measures over omicron concerns

By STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania has introduced new travel restrictions and isolation measures for people entering the country as officials seek to avert another health care crisis following the emergence of the mutant omicron variant. Romania, a European Union country of about 19 million, faced its deadliest period of the pandemic in October and November and has so far confirmed three cases of omicron, which is thought to be more contagious than previous coronavirus variants. But even as it puts more travel rules into place, the country is relaxing its domestic anti-virus regulations in the run-up to Christmas — though with a warning that they could be reinstated if cases rise.