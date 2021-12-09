Palestinians freed after hunger strikes have lifelong damage

By JACK JEFFERY

Associated Press

SILAT AL-DHAHR, West Bank (AP) — The few Palestinian prisoners who have succeeded in using prolonged hunger strikes to secure their release from Israeli detention get a hero’s welcome when they return home. They are seen as icons of resilience in the face of a military occupation that is well into its sixth decade. But the prolonged starvation can cause permanent neurological and physical damage. It’s a heavy price to pay for release from so-called administrative detention, in which Israel holds suspects for months or years without charges. Israel says the practice is needed for security reasons, while critics call it a violation of the right to due process.