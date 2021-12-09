Nobel laureate: Media should fight for facts, not each other

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Maria Ressa, joint winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace prize says media worldwide should join forces in “fighting for facts” amid threats to press freedoms instead of competing with each other. Speaking at an Oslo press conference Thursday with fellow laureate Dmitry Muratov of Russia, Ressa, a Filipina, said that since the prize winners were named in October, freedom of the press has not improved in either the Philippines or Russia. She added that she had “to get four courts to give approval to allow me to travel” because of criminal cases she faces in her country. The prize will be formally awarded in Oslo Friday.