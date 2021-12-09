Michigan diocese: Transgender must `repent’ to be baptized

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A Catholic diocese in Michigan is asking its pastors to deny baptism, confirmation and other sacraments to transgender and nonbinary people unless they have “repented,” a policy that’s possibly the most sweeping of its kind in the U.S. The guidance from the Diocese of Marquette also stipulates that transgender people may not receive Communion. The document lists several sacraments that LGBTQ people may not receive “unless the person has repented.” The Washington Post reports that the the diocese issued the policy in July but it only recently sparked a debate after a prominent priest and advocate for LGBTQ Catholics shared it on Twitter.