Lawmakers say they will try again to regulate airline fees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Travelers love to hate airline fees, and several congressional Democrats say it’s time to regulate the extra charges for things like checking a bag. Several lawmakers announced Thursday that they will introduce legislation to require that airline fees are “reasonable” and relate to the airline’s cost of providing the service. Airlines say fees have kept fares lower for people who don’t want the services that are covered by the fees. The bill’s fate is far from clear. Similar legislation in past years has failed to win approval from Congress.