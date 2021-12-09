Interfaith coalition urges Louis Vuitton to shed fur items

BOSTON (AP) — A group of Christian, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish leaders is urging luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to stop using animal fur in its clothing and other products. In a joint statement, Orthodox Christian priest Stephen Karcher, Hindu activist Rajan Zed, Jewish rabbi ElizaBeth Webb Beyer and Buddhist priest Matthew Fisher say selling items trimmed with fur is inconsistent with the ethics and values of parent company Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The Paris-based company didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Last year, Zed’s group called on Louis Vuitton to pull a yoga mat made partly of cowhide leather, calling it insensitive to practicing Hindus.