‘No school for becoming queen’: Dutch princess in limelight

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The heir to the Dutch throne has taken part in a ceremonial meeting of the government’s chief advisory body in a symbolic step into the royal limelight a day after she turned 18. Princess Amalia, the eldest of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima’s three daughters, was formally welcomed Wednesday by her father to the Council of State advisory panel in a nationally televised ceremony. Amalia is taking a gap year after graduating from high school and before starting at university. She acknowledged she has a lot to learn as a queen-in-waiting. She says: “There is no school for becoming queen.”