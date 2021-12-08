Nigerian migrant found dead in Polish forest near Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police say the body of a migrant believed to be from Nigeria was found in a forest near the Polish border with Belarus. It was the latest death resulting from the standoff at the European Union’s eastern border. The death raises to over 15 the number of migrants and refugees who have died trying to enter Poland from Belarus. However, human rights activists believe that the number is likely higher given the people that volunteers have encountered in the forest. Meanwhile, human rights activists say a 4-year-old Iraqi girl is missing in the forest after her parents were pushed across the border into Belarus. Polish authorities deny that but did search the area by land and air.