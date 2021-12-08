Nigerian leader ‘distressed’ after 23 travelers slain on bus

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — At least 23 travelers have been killed in northwest Nigeria in an attack by the armed groups blamed for killing thousands this year in Africa’s most populous country. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said he is “very distressed” over the latest killings in northern Nigeria. Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal said gunmen opened fire at a bus conveying the travelers along a route notorious for such attacks in the Isa area. It’s the latest in a cycle of violence in the northwest and central parts of the country. The attacks have continued despite a Nigerian court designating the armed groups as terrorist organizations in late November.