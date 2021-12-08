Lawyer: Flavor Flav aims for sobriety, battery case closed

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for entertainer Flavor Flav say he’s working to stay sober following dismissal of a misdemeanor domestic battery charge stemming from a scuffle with his girlfriend at home in suburban Las Vegas. The 62-year-old former rapper and reality TV star’s legal name is William Drayton Jr. He pleaded no contest Wednesday in Henderson Municipal Court to a nonviolent misdemeanor coercion charge and paid $640 in fines. He was arrested late Oct. 4 at a home in Henderson. The alleged victim was identified as a woman with whom he has a dating relationship and a minor child in common. Her name was redacted in court and police documents.