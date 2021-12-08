Judge appoints special master in Project Veritas raids case

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has appointed a former federal judge to ensure no First Amendment protections are violated in the review of materials seized by authorities from individuals connected with the conservative group Project Veritas. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said she was appointing Barbara Jones to oversee the separation of privileged materials found during raids on current and former employees of the group. Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said previously that agents had searched his home and the homes of others in connection with a probe into how the group received a diary purported to belong to President Joe Biden’s daughter. A lawyer for Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe declined comment.