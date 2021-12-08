Hallmark takes familiar holiday role; NFL leads prime time

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — An assembly line of holiday films to make the heart sing is the Hallmark Channel’s blueprint, and it works every year like mistletoe or eggnog. Two new Hallmark movies, “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” and “Sister Swap: Hometown Holidays,” both debuted to nearly 3 million viewers last week. Hallmark was the most-watched cable entertainment channel, doing particularly well among women ages 25-to-54 years old. NBC’s showing of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” was the most popular network holiday show last week. Ratings for ‘Annie!’ illustrate that live musicals are fading as a TV draw, but the live musical still did better than Alec Baldwin’s ABC interview about the shooting on the “Rust” movie set.