Group: Death toll in latest Darfur tribal clashes now at 88

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese medical group says the death toll from weekend tribal clashes in Darfur has climbed to at least 88 people. The fighting grew out of a financial dispute late Saturday between two individuals in a camp for displaced persons in the Kreinik area in West Darfur province. The following day, Arab militias known as janjaweed attacked the camp and surrounding villages. The janjaweed torched and looted properties, forcing thousands of people to leave their homes. The Sudan Doctors Committee says at least 84 others were wounded. Such violence poses a significant challenge the transitional government in Khartoum in seeking to end decades-long rebellions in Sudan.