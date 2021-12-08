France tries to end crisis with Algeria, resume cooperation

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — France’s top diplomat has sought to smooth over unusually sharp tensions with Algeria with a visit to Algiers, the capital. He said the countries agreed Wednesday to resume cooperation toward peace in Libya and on other international issues. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said his trip was aimed at “renewing a relationship of trust.” Relations took a sharp turn for the worse after France sharply curtailed visas for people from North Africa. Algeria was also incensed by reported comments by French President Emmanuel Macron about Algeria’s post-colonial system of government. Algeria refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace and recalled its ambassador from Paris.