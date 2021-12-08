Skip to Content
Florida ethics panel: Fried didn’t properly disclose income

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida ethics panel says it has found probable cause that Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried violated state law for failing to properly disclose her income on financial forms. Fried is also a Democratic candidate for governor. The Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause that Fried did not correctly disclose lobbying income on financial forms from 2017 and 2018. A Republican Party official filed a complaint with the ethics board in June after Fried amended her filings to reflect the previously unreported income. A spokesperson for Fried’s campaign said she is being targeted for fixing her disclosures and criticized the ruling as baseless and politically driven. 

Associated Press

