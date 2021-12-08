EXPLAINER: What will jurors hear about Daunte Wright?

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors at the manslaughter trial for the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her handgun when she fatally shot Daunte Wright will hear testimony about the kind of person he was – within limits. Prosecutors at the trial of Kim Potter intend to call Wright’s father to testify in an attempt humanize Wright for the jury. Minnesota is rare in allowing this type of “spark of life” testimony. The defense will seek to portray Wright as a lawless person who had pending criminal charges against him. They’ll be limited in bringing up incidents from Wright’s past unless there is evidence that Potter knew about them at the time of the shooting.