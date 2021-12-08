Confusion ensues after juror recants manslaughter conviction

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury in South Florida delivered a manslaughter verdict, only to have their decision rescinded moments later when a juror recanted her vote. Now they have to deliberate some more on whether 27-year-old Dayonte Resiles is guilty of manslaughter or first-degree murder, or is innocent in the 2014 death of Jill Halliburton Su. The Fort Lauderdale woman was bound and forced into a bathtub and stabbed about 25 times during a burglary. Resiles pleaded not-guilty, and his defense claims contamination might have put his DNA at the scene. The jury appeared to agree on manslaughter, but the first juror answered “no” when polled to see if she agreed.