Colorado’s top elections official seeks security protection

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s top elections official is asking lawmakers for $200,000 annually for guards and other security-related measures after receiving escalating threats over her advocacy of elections security. Jena Griswold has consistently debunked claims, both locally and on national media, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. She’s also sued a Republican county clerk in western Colorado who is under federal investigation for allegedly breaching security protocols involving voting machines and has become a leading conspiracy theorist popular with the right. Elections officials across the country have faced increased harassment since the 2020 election.