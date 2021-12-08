Biden to decry democracy ‘recession’ at White House summit

By AAMER MADHANI and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to urge participants at the first-ever White House Summit for Democracy to reverse an ongoing “recession” of democracy that is playing out at a time of rising authoritarianism around the globe and extraordinary strains on foundational institutions in the U.S. The two-day virtual summit has already faced backlash from some of the United States’ chief adversaries and other nations that were not invited to participate. The ambassadors to the U.S. from China and Russia wrote a joint essay describing the Biden administration as exhibiting a “Cold-War mentality” that will “stoke up ideological confrontation.”