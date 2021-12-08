Skip to Content
Bang! Nebraska crash test could lead to safer road barriers

By GRANT SCHULTE
Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Researchers at the University of Nebraska smashed an 80,000-pound tractor-tanker into a concrete barrier in a test that could lead to safer, more cost-effective barriers throughout the United States. The high-speed safety experiment was part of an effort by the university’s Midwest Roadside Safety Facility to create thinner, shorter barriers that still are able to prevent tanker trucks from rolling over them and causing disastrous spills Researchers say they were still happy with the results.

Associated Press

