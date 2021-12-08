Avoid going overboard and over budget on kids’ holiday gifts
By AMANDA BARROSO of NerdWallet
It’s easy to go overboard on gifts for your kids for the holidays, but the result could be a drained bank account and an overstuffed toy bin come January. Money and child development experts point out that setting a holiday spending budget keeps your finances in check and could help avoid an overwhelmed child. Start by taking a toy inventory and assessing what you’ve already bought. Consider investing in experiences rather than things. You could also use a gifting strategy that works year after year, such as: something they want, something they need, something to wear and something to read.