Gunman opens fire in Moscow services center, kills 2 people

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities and Russian media say a gunman opened fire in a Moscow government services center and killed two people, reportedly after being told to put on a face mask. Four other people were wounded. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Twitter that a suspect was detained. Sobyanin didn’t offer any details about the assailant or his possible motive, saying only that the incident took place Tuesday afternoon in the southeast of the city. A Russian Interior Ministry spokesperson says the suspect is a 45-year-old Moscow resident. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe on charges of murder and illegal arms trafficking. Gun ownership is severely restricted in Russia.