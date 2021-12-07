Biden visits WWII Memorial to honor fallen at Pearl Harbor

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor with a visit to the World War II Memorial in Washington. The Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor and other locations in Hawaii killed 2,403 service members and civilians and was a defining moment that led to U..S. entry into World War II. Biden touched a wreath at the memorial and saluted on Tuesday. In a White House proclamation issued last week to recognize National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, he gave “thanks to the Greatest Generation.”