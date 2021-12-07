Belgian health workers rally to oppose mandatory vaccines

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of Belgian health care workers have rallied in Brussels to voice their opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and to demand better working condition as a surge in new virus cases weighs heavily on hospitals. Brussels police said around 4,000 people took part in Tuesday’s march. The rally ended outside the Belgian health ministry, where police at one point used pepper spray to keep some demonstrators away. Starting Jan. 1, health care workers in Belgium will have a three-month window in which to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Those who remain unvaccinated will be notified that their contracts will be suspended unless they provide a certificate proving recovery from COVID-19 or a recent negative test.