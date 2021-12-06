UN chief names American Stephanie Williams as Libya adviser

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed American diplomat Stephanie Williams, who led talks that resulted in the October 2020 cease-fire deal in Libya, to be his special adviser first and foremost to support the holding of Dec. 24 presidential elections which face many challenges Her appointment, announced Monday, follows the Nov. 23 announcement that the U.N. special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, was resigning after 10 months on the job. Williams served as the acting U.N. envoy in Libya until earlier this year. Dujarric said she will return to Tripoli as special adviser “in the coming days.”